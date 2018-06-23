Rays' Chris Archer: Set for bullpen session

Archer (abdomen) will toss another bullpen session Monday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer stated that he was "highly encouraged" by Friday's 20-pitch session and felt great Saturday morning. The right-hander remains optimistic that he will be able to return in early July, but that will depend on his progression over the next week. Look for Archer to begin a rehab assignment in the near future if all goes well during Monday's session.

More News
Our Latest Stories