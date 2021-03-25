Archer allowed an earned run on a solo home run and also issued a walk over 3.1 innings in a Grapefruit League win over the Twins on Wednesday. He struck out two.

Adam Berry of MLB.com reports Archer worked up to 51 pitches, 31 of which he threw for strikes. The right-hander's velocity was as high as 94-95 mph, and Archer also came away satisfied with the performance of his changeup. The veteran is due for approximately a 70-pitch outing in his final spring training appearance before opening the regular season as the projected No. 4 starter.