Archer (shoulder) is expected to be fully healthy for Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Archer didn't pitch at all in 2020 due to thoracic outlet surgery, one of the more worrisome procedures for a pitcher to go through. While it's certainly a positive that the Rays expect him to be ready to go, the surgery nevertheless adds plenty of risk to Archer's profile. He would already be plenty risky even without health concerns, due both to his age (32) and the fact that he recorded a career-worst 5.19 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 2019 for the Pirates prior to the injury.