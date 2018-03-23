Rays' Chris Archer: Should be ready for Opening Day
Archer (forearm) should be ready for Opening Day according to manager Kevin Cash, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Archer was struck on the forearm by a groundball in a minor-league game Friday and was removed with a contusion. The issue doesn't appear to be serious. Barring setbacks, Archer will be good to go to start the season.
