Rays' Chris Archer: Slated for Tuesday start
Rays skipper Kevin Cash indicated Archer would start Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
Following a postponement Monday, the Rays will be able to deploy Archer on his normal four days' rest Tuesday rather than having to wait until Wednesday to use him. The move up a day in the pitching schedule sets the ace up for a two-step this week, with another turn awaiting him Sunday in Boston. Blake Snell is also expected to move up a day and start Wednesday, which likely paves the way for Austin Pruitt to enter the four-man rotation and take the hill for the opener Thursday against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Strikes out six in opener•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Good to go for Opening Day•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Feels better Saturday•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Should be ready for Opening Day•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Suffers contusion; removed as precaution•
-
Rays' Chris Archer: Exits Friday's minor-league game•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.