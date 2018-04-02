Rays' Chris Archer: Slated for Tuesday start

Rays skipper Kevin Cash indicated Archer would start Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Following a postponement Monday, the Rays will be able to deploy Archer on his normal four days' rest Tuesday rather than having to wait until Wednesday to use him. The move up a day in the pitching schedule sets the ace up for a two-step this week, with another turn awaiting him Sunday in Boston. Blake Snell is also expected to move up a day and start Wednesday, which likely paves the way for Austin Pruitt to enter the four-man rotation and take the hill for the opener Thursday against the Red Sox.