Archer (forearm) said Saturday that his tendinitis is gone and that he's now focusing on building up his arm ahead of a return to game action, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer was shut down earlier this week after he experienced some discomfort on the outside of his right forearm, but he has now moved past the issue and will be able to resume his throwing program. The right-hander didn't have a hard deadline to return from the 60-day injured list but said that he would be pleased to be back in early July.