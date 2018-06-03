Rays' Chris Archer: Status still murky for next start
Archer (groin) said Sunday that it's "questionable" if he'll be able to make his next scheduled start in the Rays' series with the Mariners during the upcoming weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Archer experienced groin tightness during his abbreviated start Saturday against the Mariners, lasting just five innings and surrendered two runs on seven hits and two walks to take the loss in the outing. With Archer reporting limited improvement a day after suffering the injury, it's not looking promising that he'll be able to take the hill on his normal rest. Before the Rays formally reach a decision on Archer's status, he'll meet with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia on Monday for an MRI, which should shed more light on the extent of Archer's setback.
