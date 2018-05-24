Rays' Chris Archer: Strikes out six in no-decision
Archer allowed one run on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts through six innings Wednesday night against the Red Sox but was left with a no-decision.
Archer was dueled blow-for-blow by Boston starter David Price. A strong May continues for Archer, who was horrible in March and April, with a 6.61 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in six starts in the season's first month and change. In five May starts, Archer now owns a 2.76 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP. The main difference has been his ability to keep the ball in the yard. Archer allowed a homer in each of his first six starts, but aside from his worst May start, in which he allowed three home runs against the Orioles on May 12, Archer hasn't allowed a home run all month. He'll look to keep things trending in the right direction when he takes the mound next Monday against Oakland.
