Archer (0-1) came into Saturday's loss to the Marlins in the fifth inning following starter Rich Hill and surrendered four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk over two innings. He struck out two and was charged with the loss.

Archer and Hill worked as tandem starters for their respective 2021 debuts, and both hurlers struggled against a revitalized Marlins offense that had been quieted in the first two games of the series. For his part, Archer was able to get first-pitch strikes on eight of the 11 batters he faced, but it still took him a robust 52 offerings to get just six outs. Adam Berry of MLB.com reports Archer will be utilized as a conventional starter in his next turn through the rotation, which lines up for either Friday or Saturday against the Yankees.