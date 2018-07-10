Rays' Chris Archer: Struggles in return from injury

Archer (abdomen) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks across 3.1 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Tigers. He struck out three.

Archer pitched relatively well considering it was his first in five weeks, throwing first-pitch strikes to 15 of 18 batters and inducing 11 swinging strikes in the short outing. He struggled in the third inning, when he allowed three runs on three hits in a walk, running up his pitch count before his removal with one out in the fourth. It wasn't the ideal return for Archer, but he can take some positives into his next scheduled turn this weekend against the Twins.