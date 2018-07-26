Rays' Chris Archer: Subject of significant trade interest
The Rays have reportedly been contacted about trading Archer by as many as eight teams, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reports.
The D-Backs, Cubs, Padres and Phillies are among the confirmed National League suitors for Archer, with all four clubs having scouts in attendance during the right-hander's 13-strikeout afternoon Sunday. Archer is under the Rays' control through the 2021 season, and they have no particular urgency to trade him. That gives them plenty of leverage in a trade market for starting pitching that thinned out considerably with four other prominent candidates -- Noah Syndergaard (Mets), Michael Fulmer (Tigers), Garrett Richards (Angels) and Blake Snell (Rays) -- all currently on their respective teams' disabled list. The Rays are believed to be asking for multiple top prospects in exchange for the hard-throwing right-hander, which could ultimately be the stumbling block to a deal being consummated.
