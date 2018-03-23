Rays' Chris Archer: Suffers contusion; removed as precaution

Archer sustained a right forearm contusion after being struck by a groundball in the fifth inning of Friday's minor-league outing. The Rays released a statement saying that his removal was precautionary and that the injury is "nothing serious," Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

There doesn't appear to be any concern that Archer's Opening Day start is in jeopardy, but he should be considered day-to-day for the time being until the club confirms that he will make the start against Boston on Thursday. In 2017, Archer posted a 4.07 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 249:60 K:BB over 201 innings.