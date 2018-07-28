Rays' Chris Archer: Tagged with loss against O's

Archer (3-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across six innings Friday as he took the loss against Baltimore.

Archer didn't appear to have his best stuff in his latest outing, though he managed to keep his team in the game until the bullpen fell apart in the late innings. He's failed to receive much run support, as despite allowing 13 runs over 44.1 innings (eight starts) he's collected just one victory. Archer's next outing figures to come Thursday against the Angels.