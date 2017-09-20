Rays' Chris Archer: Takes another loss despite much-improved outing
Archer (9-11) gave up just two runs over six innings against the Cubs on Tuesday, but that was enough to land him in the loss column. He struck out six while allowing four hits and a walk.
Considering that Archer's last three appearances had seen him give up 13 runs (11 earned) in a grand total of seven innings, this represents a big step forward for him even though it's his fourth consecutive loss. Archer's strikeout prowess is matched by few in the game, but his proneness to the long ball and occasionally suspect control have conspired to limit his fantasy value. The Rays' status as a sub-.500 team certainly isn't helping either.
