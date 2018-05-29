Rays' Chris Archer: Takes no-decision despite six shutout innings
Archer threw six shutout innings and allowed just four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts but was left with a no-decision Monday against the Athletics.
For the second straight start, Archer has been let down by his offense, as he has now allowed just one run over his past 12 innings with 13 strikeouts. Archer now has quality starts in five of his past six outings and has been pitching like an ace ever since the calendar flipped to May. His slider alone induced a whopping 13 swinging strikes Monday night. When Archer's slider is on point and paired with his upper-90s fastball, he's one of the most vicious pitchers in the majors. He'll top off a two-start week Saturday against the Mariners.
