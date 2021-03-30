Archer threw 75 pitches in an intrasquad game Monday but is scheduled to pitch in tandem with Rich Hill in his first regular-season appearance Saturday versus the Marlins, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Manager Kevin Cash added that he expects the two pitchers to each make a conventional start their second turn through the rotation, but the tandem arrangement will be followed for each veteran's season debut. As presently planned, Hill will open the game before giving way to Archer at some to-be-determined point in the contest, with a variety of factors including game flow naturally set to play a part. Manager Kevin Cash spoke highly of Archer's performance this spring, noting the team is "thrilled" with the right-hander's body of work throughout camp and Grapefruit League play (1.35 ERA across 6.2 innings).