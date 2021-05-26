Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Archer had his throwing program shut down earlier this week after experiencing some discomfort on the outside of his right forearm, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer had been throwing off flat ground for about a week before experiencing renewed pain in his forearm. Cash didn't offer up a timeline for when Archer might be cleared to resume throwing again, but the setback could make it tough for him to return from the 60-day injured list when first eligible June 10.