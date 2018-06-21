Rays' Chris Archer: Throws at the Trop on Wednesday
Archer (abdomen) threw from 120 feet on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander continues to build toward resuming his bullpen sessions, with Friday the current targeted restart date. Archer suffered a setback after a bullpen nine days ago, which short-circuited plans for him to pitch in a simulated game the following day. If Archer is able to get through Friday's session without setbacks, he could potentially begin what is expected to be a multi-game rehab assignment, but he's likely to need at least one more bullpen before taking that step.
