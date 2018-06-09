Rays' Chris Archer: Throws bullpen session

Archer (abdomen) tossed a 20-pitch bullpen Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer reportedly threw his fastball, slider and changeup without experiencing any pain. He's slated to throw live batting practice Tuesday, and it's possible that he could be activated from the disabled list in time for Tampa Bay's next road trip (starting June 14 against the Yankees) if all goes well, per Topkin. Another update on Archer's progress should become available following Tuesday's throwing session.

