Rays' Chris Archer: Throws seven strong innings
Archer struck out six, walked none and scattered five hits over seven strong innings but didn't factor into the decision as Tampa Bay fell 2-1 to the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Archer had been having a rough season coming into this contest, sporting a 6.05 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP, but he checked in with his best outing of the season in this start against Toronto, which also marked his second straight quality start and his third in his last four outings. His 5.32 ERA and 1.40 WHIP still aren't pretty and he hasn't been striking out batters at quite as prolific a rate as he has in the past, but hopefully the recent strong outings are a sign he's ready to move past his early season struggles and start to hack away at those ugly ratios.
