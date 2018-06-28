Rays' Chris Archer: Tosses simulated game

Archer (abdomen) threw a 46-pitch simulated game Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer will be re-evaluated Friday but the right-hander confirmed that everything went well during the three-inning sim game. If he checks out fine Friday morning, expect Archer to embark on a rehab assignment in the minors at some point next week.

