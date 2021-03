Archer threw a light bullpen session Wednesday and appears on track to pitch either Saturday or Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been brought along at a relatively deliberate pace early in spring camp after missing all of last season, but Archer's ramp-up process has seemingly gone off without a hitch. Whenever his Grapefruit League debut does unfold, it will mark his first game action since Aug. 20, 2019.