Archer (forearm) continues to play catch but is at least a couple weeks away from returning to the rotation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer has already spent nearly two weeks on the injured list with forearm tightness. Previous reports indicated that he wouldn't be in line for a long absence, and the fact that he's been throwing for over a week is certainly a good sign, but it looks as though he'll wind up missing at least close to a month.