Rays' Chris Archer: Will return from DL on Monday

Archer (abdomen) will return from the disabled list to start Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash confirmed Archer for Monday's contest, and he will likely be limited to about 75 pitches. The 29-year-old has been on the disabled list since June 5 with an abdominal strain, and had a 4.24 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 76.1 innings prior to the injury.