Rays' Chris Betts: Blasts grand slam
Betts went 2-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Low-A Bowling Green's win over West Michigan on Thursday.
There was a report indicating Betts was hit in the face/throat area and forced to leave Tuesday's game, but either the reporter was mistaken or Betts simply avoided a serious injury and gained clearance to return in short order. Either way, it's good to see Betts in action and hitting after a three-game hitless streak. Betts' average still sits at just .225 for the season after Thursday's game, but the catcher is hitting for power (now seven homers) and getting on base at a useful clip.
