The Rays recalled Devenski from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Devenski will come up from the minors to take the roster spot of Jason Adam (oblique), who was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday. Devenski has given up two earned runs across 4.1 innings in the majors since joining the Rays in late August.
