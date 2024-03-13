Devenski is an option to step in as the Rays' No. 5 starter with Taj Bradley (pectoral) ruled out for the start of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Devenski has not started a big-league game since the 2019 season, but September was a renaissance of sorts as he posted a 2.08 ERA and 9:2 K:BB in nine appearances with the Rays down the stretch. Tampa Bay liked what it saw enough to bring the veteran back for 2024, and he has been building up to handle multiple innings this spring. Devenski threw two innings against the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out one batter.