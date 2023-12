Tampa Bay re-signed Devenski to a one-year, $1.1 million contract Tuesday with a $2 million club option for 2025, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Devenski posted an overall 4.46 ERA in 42.1 innings between the Angels and Rays in 2023, but he racked up 42 strikeouts while issuing only 11 walks. The 33-year-old right-hander owns a career 3.78 ERA in 373.1 total big-league frames and returns to Tampa Bay as a likely middle or multi-inning reliever.