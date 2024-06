Devenski (2-1) didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win Tuesday against the Cubs.

Devenski entered the game with the Rays down 2-1 and retired the side on 14 pitches. He then managed to earn the win after Brandon Lowe delivered a three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom half of the frame. Devenski has pitched very well since returning from the injured list May 25, maintaining a 2.25 ERA with a 0.88 WHIP and an 8:4 K:BB across eight innings.