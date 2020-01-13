Herrmann signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday as a non-roster invitee, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Herrmann saw limited playing time for the Athletics in 2019 after undergoing knee surgery in March, but he managed to appear in 30 games for the big-league club. He wasn't particularly effective, hitting just .202/.280/.274 with one home run and 29 strikeouts, and he was released in September. He'll get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training, but it's unlikely that he'll have a major impact behind the dish for the Rays.