Rays' Chris Herrmann: Layoff could be advantageous
Herrmann, who's battling Kevan Smith and Michael Perez for the backup catcher job, could potentially benefit from the current suspension of spring training, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Herrmann was already making a strong case for himself in Grapefruit League play, as he hit .389 (7-for-18) with a triple, four RBI and one walk across nine spring games. Torbio adds that as a newcomer to the Rays this season, the current pause in play gives Herrmann valuable down time to continue studying the team's pitching staff, which, along with his ability to also play the corner outfield, could certainly prove integral to his chances of winning the backup catcher battle. As it is, with all three candidates for the position flashing some positives during the truncated exhibition slate, the competition may be sorted out during the ramp-up to the regular season, whenever that unfolds.
