Herrmann, who's competing with Michael Perez and Kevan Smith for the backup catcher role this spring, is hitting .500 (6-for-12) with four RBI and one walk across six Grapefruit League games.

Herrmann looks like he'll make manager Kevin Cash's decision a tough one, as he already arrived with a solid major-league track record and is wielding a hot bat early. The 32-year-old has plenty of experience handling a pitching staff after stops with the Twins, Diamondbacks, Mariners and Athletics, and Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports Herrmann's ability to also play multiple positions could give him an upper hand. "I've got all my gloves," Herrmann said. "My outfield glove, my first-base glove, my catcher's mitt. I'll be ready to go wherever they need me to."