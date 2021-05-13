Mazza (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Rays manager Kevin Cash indicated Mazza felt good during the throwing session, so the right-hander should be ready to ramp up for a more extended bullpen session within the next few days, or face hitters in live batting practice. Since Tampa Bay probably won't have an opening in the rotation for Mazza once he returns from the 10-day injured list, he'll likely be optioned to Triple-A Durham at that time.