Mazza (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and five walks while striking out one across 2.1 innings to earn the win Sunday against the White Sox.

Mazza entered the game in the third inning and was slated for an extended relief appearance. However, despite throwing 62 pitches, he managed to record only seven outs. He struggled mightily with his control, as he had only a 50 percent strike rate and he started ahead in the count for only seven of the 15 batters he faced. Despite the negatives, Mazza did earn his first win of the season.