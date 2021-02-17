The Rays acquired Mazza and pitcher Jeffrey Springs from the Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Ronaldo Hernandez and infielder Nick Sogard, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Mazza was one of several starters the pitching-needy Red Sox tried out in 2020, but his results weren't encouraging (4.80 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB in 30 innings). Though Boston recently removed the right-hander from its 40-man roster, the Rays apparently saw enough potential in Mazza to bring him aboard. He'll likely be given the change to compete for a starting/primary pitcher role during spring training, though the 31-year-old probably finds himself on the outside looking in for an Opening Day roster spot.