Mazza allowed four earned runs on five hits, three walks and a wild pitch over three innings in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday. He struck out one.

Mazza has now been banged around significantly in two of his four appearances, as he also surrendered six earned runs over just 2.2 innings during his first trip to the mound against the Red Sox back on April 5. Mazza submitted a pair of scoreless one-inning efforts in between that outing and Wednesday's, but he's clearly less than reliable at the moment. Nevertheless, his ability to work multiple innings could afford him more slack than he otherwise might enjoy.