Mazza, just recalled from the alternate training site earlier in the day, fired three scoreless innings in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday. He allowed just one hit and did not record a strikeout or issue a walk.

Starter Tyler Glasnow exited after throwing 94 pitches over six innings, and Mazza helped preserve the arms of his bullpen mates by working the final three frames and getting his nine outs on a highly efficient 34 pitches. The 31-year-old has endured a pair of particularly poor outings this season in which he's given up a combined 10 earned runs, but he's allowed just one earned run in the six innings covering his other four appearances.