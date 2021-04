Mazza was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Mazza was recalled from the Rays' alternate training site Friday and tossed three scoreless innings in the loss to the Blue Jays. However, he apparently sustained a shoulder injury during the contest. It's not yet clear when Mazza will be able to return, but Diego Castillo was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.