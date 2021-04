Mazza was recalled by the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mazza was sent to Triple-A Durham ahead of the regular season, but he'll rejoin the major-league bullpen after Chaz Roe (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The right-hander made nine appearances (six starts) for Boston last year and posted a 4.80 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 30 innings.