Mazza was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Wednesday's loss to the White Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Mazza was recalled from Triple-A prior to Wednesday's contest and will return there after striking out the only two batters he faced. The 31-year-old has surrendered 11 runs with a 5:4 K:BB across 12.1 innings for Tampa Bay this season.