Rays' Christian Arroyo: Activated from minor-league DL
Arroyo (concussion) was activated from the disabled list at Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk in a loss to Pawtucket.
Arroyo sustained a concussion after taking a pitch to the helmet July 29. The 23-year-old generated a solid .264/.339/.396 line with the Rays over 20 games earlier in the season, but he's been markedly less successful with the Bulls -- factoring in Thursday's contest, he's slashing a pedestrian .210/.274/.339 over 33 games.
