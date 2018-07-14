Rays' Christian Arroyo: Gets past injury scare during rehab assignment
Arroyo (oblique) left Thursday's rehab game with Triple-A Durham early due to discomfort in his surgically repaired left hand, but X-rays came back negative, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Arroyo's hand was broken last season and has twice been surgically repaired, so there was understandably concern something could be amiss. However, manager Kevin Cash reports that with X-rays having confirmed no damage, Arroyo could be back in the lineup for the Bulls as early as Saturday.
