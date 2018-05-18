Rays' Christian Arroyo: Laces pair of hits in '18 debut
Arroyo went 2-for-5 with a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.
The 22-year-old put together a strong Rays debut, lacing a pair of singles while drawing a start at third base for Matt Duffy (hamstring). The amount of playing time Arroyo is slated to see during his current major-league tenure remains up in the air, as Duffy is set to return to the lineup for Friday's game. However, Arroyo is capable playing more than one position, so he may able to carve out a decent amount of opportunity.
