Rays' Christian Arroyo: Moving up to big club
The Rays plan to recall Arroyo from Triple-A Durham prior to Monday's game against the Rockies, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With Joey Wendle (hamstring) headed to the injured list, Arroyo will move up to the big club to provide an extra infielder off the bench. Even with Wendle's absence, the Rays still have a couple of versatile infield options in Daniel Robertson and Brandon Lowe, both of whom are more likely than Arroyo to benefit from increased at-bats.
