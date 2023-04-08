Bethancourt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Athletics.

Bethancourt took Ken Waldichuk yard in the third inning to tally both his first hit and home run of the campaign. He's alternated starts with Francisco Mejia behind the plate to begin the season, though neither player has produced early on to separate themselves in the competition for playing time. Overall, Bethancourt has gone 1-for-12 with four strikeouts across four games.