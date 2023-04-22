Bethancourt will be on the bench Saturday against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bethancourt has been the primary backstop in Tampa Bay this season, but not by a wide margin. He's started 12 games behind the plate, while Saturday's starter Francisco Mejia will be getting the call for the ninth time.
