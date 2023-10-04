Bethancourt is not in the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Rangers.
Bethancourt also began Game 1 on the bench, although he did enter at catcher late after Rene Pinto was lifted for a pinch-hitter. The Rays began leaning toward Pinto over Bethancourt behind the plate in September and that has carried over into the playoffs.
