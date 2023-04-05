Bethancourt is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series-finale versus the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bethancourt will head to the bench as he continues to split time with Francisco Mejia this season. Mejia will take over behind the plate and bat ninth against Patrick Corbin and the Nationals on Wednesday.
More News
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Sitting Monday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Out of lineup•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Letting opportunity slip•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Avoids arbitration with Tampa•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Remains on bench•