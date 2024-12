The Rays signed Montes to a minor-league contract Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Montes split the 2024 season between Triple-A Albuquerque in the Rockies organization and with Japan's Yomiuri Giants. Capable of playing shortstop, second base and third base, the 28-year-old Montes got a cup of coffee with the Rockies in 2023, posting a .560 OPS in 18 contests.