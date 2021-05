Reed (thumb), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, fired a perfect ninth inning in a loss to the Astros on Saturday, recording one strikeout.

Reed got just half of his 14 pitches into the strike zone, but the 28-year-old still walked away with his fifth scoreless effort in six appearances this season. The southpaw sports a 2.08 ERA and three holds across the 4.1 innings covering his six trips to the mound in 2021.